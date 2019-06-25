Unannounced change of venue for private CXC candidates

DEAR EDITOR,

I am writing this letter as a concerned parent whose daughter wrote the Caribbean Examination 2019 (CXC) privately. There were two major centres given to them: Transport Sports Club and Postal and Telecommunications Workers Union, (PTWU). On Monday the 3rd of June, she had Biology paper 3 and knew that she had to go to the Transport Sports Club, Thomas Lands. She found no one there, so she went to the PTWU Centre on East Street and no one was there either, so she came to my work place around nine thirty (9:30) frustrated to say that she wouldn’t be able to write the exams because no one is at either places.

I had to make contact with the teacher from the Premium Academy to find out if he knew that there was a change in venue, which he did not, but he gave me a number to make contact with Ms. Robertson who was in charge of distribution of papers for his exam students. Ms. Robertson informed me that my daughter should go to St. Rose’s. I accompanied, my daughter and we got to St. Rose’s about 10:55. My main concern is that she did not get back her time to complete the paper even though her late start was not her fault.

There were some other children who also encountered the same problem with the change of venue about which they were not informed. They also were not allowed the “make-up” time. I’m sure you would agree that this was really unfair to the children. If the Ministry is not prepared to protect the rights of children taking exams privately this should be announced publicly so that parents who can ill-afford the fees involved do not make the financial sacrifices for no result as in this situation.

Sincerely,

Susan Collymore