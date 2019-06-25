Two Berbice students in final stages of US Youth Ambassador Programme 2018/ 2019

Two of three students from Berbice, who were selected to be a part of the United States Ambassador Programme 2018/2019, are in the final phases of the undertaking.

The students, Daniel Narsaiah and Raquel Meenkum, are both from Berbice High School.

They would have recently written their CSEC exams and are set to pursue CAPE. The third student has since migrated.

Their term in the programme was started under former United States Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway.

Initially six youths from Guyana were selected after applying online to the US website in Guyana.

They were subsequently interviewed and after going through other processes, were selected. They were taken to the United States where they participated in an intensive and highly interactive cultural and leadership exchange on civic education, community service, and youth leadership development among other activities, before returning home.

Follow-on activities are an integral part of the programme, as the students apply the knowledge and skills they would have learned to implement projects that serve needs in their communities under the guidance of their mentor.

The Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) under then President, Ryan Alexander, had pledged its support and collaborated with the teens in fulfilling their goals.

During that time, the students had visited a number of schools, both Primary and Secondary, and Clubs across Berbice, and concentrated on topics such as the environment, racial integration and social issues among others.

The Youth Ambassadors Programme brings together outstanding young people between the ages of 15 and 18 from across the Americas for an enrichment programme to promote mutual understanding, increase leadership skills, and prepare youths to make a difference in their communities.

Participants are competitively selected secondary school students who have demonstrated leadership, aptitude, and an interest in community service. They should also exhibit flexibility, maturity, integrity, good social skills, and open-mindedness, as well as have the motivation necessary to be active and successful exchange participants.

At the end of the programme, they are expected to continue with their community and youth activism work. Certificates are also expected to be presented to the participants.

The Youth Ambassadors Programme is sponsored and funded by the U.S. Department of State, Educational and Cultural Affairs Bureau, Youth Programs Division.