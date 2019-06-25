Response to “Distasteful treatment by CANU employee at CJIA”

DEAR EDITOR,

Relative to a letter to the Editor captioned “Distasteful Treatment by CANU Employee at CJIA” which appeared in the Kaieteur News of June 20, 2019, I wish to proffer the following response.

I first wish to confirm that the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) is appreciative of, and welcomes feedback from the public relative to its operations. However as it relates to the matter highlighted by Mr. Reginald Matthews, citing an aggressive and unpleasant interaction at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), with a CANU Officer, it must be noted that investigations by CANU revealed that no member of CANU interacted with Mr. Matthews on May 10, 2019 or any other day within the past six months.

It is unfortunate that Mr. Matthews had an unpleasant experience while departing Guyana at the CJIA. However, it would have been prudent for him to establish and ascertain during his encounter, the name of the Officer and agency represented before launching an attack on CANU Officers and their operations, thereby attempting to besmirch the image of the Unit.

There are several agencies working at the CJIA conducting their respective and specific functions and it is inevitable that the travelling public will have interactions with members of these varying agencies. Thus it is understandable that passengers, who more often than not are focused on getting through the stages of the check-in process, may not necessarily pay keen attention to the various officers with whom they interact. However, it must be noted that CANU Officers are mandated, while on duty, to prominently display their CANU Identification Cards and verbally identify the agency they represent when approaching individuals.

In closing, I reiterate that CANU welcomes feedback from the public and I wish to remind the public that whenever they are approached by anyone claiming to be a CANU Officer, whether at ports, vessels, buildings or on the road, it is their right to ask to be shown CANU’s Identification Card, thereby ascertaining the authenticity of the Officer as well as the agency he/she represents. Further, contact can be made on telephone nos. 227-3507 or 226-0431.

Yours sincerely

Lesley Ramlall

Deputy Head

Customs Anti Narcotic Unit