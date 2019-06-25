Raid unearths almost two dozen passports at policeman’s home

A Constable is now awaiting his fate after almost two dozen issued Guyanese passports were found at his home during a police raid.

Members of the Guyana Police Force acting on a tip-off from credible sources executed a raid in May this year on the man’s home (while he was away at work at the Passport and Immigration Office) and discovered the passports on his premises.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner and Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves, the constable will soon be slapped with disciplinary charges now that his file has been returned from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which is directing such course of action.

As stated by Alves, the constable will be charged departmentally; and a disciplinary charge will be issued as directed under the Police Act. He further stated that under such a charge, if a rank is found guilty, the charge will be directed by the Police Commissioner.

He also noted that all investigations leveled against the rank have been completed, and as such the fate of the police constable will be determined by the Guyana Police Force. According to Alves, the rank can be fined, dismissed or demoted, but that will depend on the discretion of the organisation and the nature of the charge.

The constable was confronted at his workplace after the raid and was subsequently placed under close arrest. This later changed to an ‘open arrest’ and as such the rank, who still remains on the job, has been given a change of duties.

This, according to police sources, is in keeping with the law when it relates to the rights of ranks who are being investigated for breaking the law. Sources are suggesting that the constable may have been involved in ‘underhand business’ with members of the public, thus resulting in the passports being found at his home.