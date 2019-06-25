Politicians holding on to CCJ skirt tails

From de time Charranrass vote against de Coalition de whole of Guyana been looking to de CCJ fuh mek a decision. De High Court find dat de vote fuh de no-confidence motion was passed. De Appeal Court overturn it, suh everybody start looking to de CCJ.

When Jagdeo change he mind and decide dat he want to be president again, it was de CCJ dat seh it can’t happen. Earlier, de High Court and de Appeal Court de agree dat Jagdeo can run again.

Since then everybody start to look to de CCJ fuh answer all de questions. And is not only de politicians. A man got a land dispute wid he neighbor and he go to de CCJ. A prisoner get a big jail sentence fuh something he do but he feel de judge had no right to sentence him suh he go to CCJ.

Now de politicians deh at de CCJ because Soulja Bai refuse to hold elections by March. Everybody expect when de CCJ announce how it gon hand down a decision earlier dis month, dem de expect elections woulda be de next week.

People had to wait till yesterday. Even then dem had hopes of a ruling dat woulda put Soulja Bai out of office. Dem boys even expect somebody woulda ask de CCJ to rule Guyana. And it look like if dat is wha gon happen.

People argue dat GECOM is de only people who can signal elections. Jagdeo did seh suh when he was de president. Nutten ain’t change. GECOM tell CCJ it can’t ready fuh elections before Christmas Day. Was de same GECOM who seh it woulda been ready in November. But is spite. Every time Jagdeo fret, GECOM pushing back de readiness.

But dem boys seh if CCJ got plans to tek over Guyana it hesitating. It send back all dem lawyers to talk to Soulja Bai and Jagdeo and come back in two weeks.

Jagdeo done seh he ain’t too fussy to sit down and talk wid Soulja Bai. Dem boys waiting to see wha gon happen next month.

Talk half and just watch de CCJ.