One year later… No efforts made to correct defects in Lima Sands road

After more than a year, the condition of the uncompleted Lima Sands road on the Essequibo Coast, has drastically worsened, leaving residents to question the interest of the authorities. During March 2018, residents had complained bitterly about the substandard work, done on the road.

Lima Sands is home to more than 300 Essequibians; located just a few miles inland. It is believed that the construction of the road, which was supposed to be asphalted, would’ve aided significantly in boosting the community’s economic activities, namely logging and farming.

The project was reportedly budgeted for at $8.2 million. It was noted, however, that the project was awarded for less than $6 million dollars in 2018. The road surface was prepared, but the project was abandoned within months. Eventually the incomplete road eroded.

Today, the stretch of road is riddled with huge potholes, and appears to be in an even worse state, compared to when the original complaints were made.

“This road was much better before dem come and mess it up… now it got some big potholes and with the rain, now it just full with a set ah water.”

Residents are stressing that they should’ve been consulted before works commenced within their community; underscoring the fact that adequate consultation would have led to a suitable and acceptable design and outcome.

One resident noted, “nobody ever talk to us saying that they going to do road. All we see is people come in, grade out, and put in… now we have a road two vehicles can’t even pass side by side on this empty, even more so with people on the road.”

Residents are appealing to Government to have remedial works carried out on the road. Kaieteur News understands that the project is to be done by the Ministry of Communities, Central Housing and Planning Authority [CHPA].