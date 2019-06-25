Night shelter programme to have concentrated focus on depression

Depression is an issue prevalent in society that does not receive much focus and in some cases isn’t acknowledged.

The Night Shelter, under the Ministry of Social Protection, is continuing to provide its 2-hour service to residents and is striving to address their social needs, while preparing them for reintegration into society.

The programme, set to commence in August, is to help the residents curb social struggles that they battle with. Probation and Social Services Officer, Ms Natasha Mansfield, who was attached to the shelter three months ago, noted that the said programme is slated to cover topics including depression, substance abuse and mental illness and health.

She further went on to explain that when she commenced her work at the shelter, she met with residents and had one-on-one discussions with them in order to identify their social needs.

“When I interacted with the residents, I began to understand their challenges

,” she said, while adding that she found that some of them were depressed and had mental illnesses. Counselling was done and they were able to engage in physical exercise and group discussions.

She is aiming to have professionals come in and talk with the residents.

The programme will kick start with a concentrated focus on depression, which is most prevalent among the residents, and this will be followed by other topics. Mansfield said she will be liaising with professionals in the mental illness area who will facilitate the discussions.

Located at 1A Arapiama Street, East La Penitence, the institution has a current population of 59 residents and provides meals and other amenities. Recently Patient Care Assistants were introduced, and it is expected to get a Registered Nurse in the future.There were also recent upgrades to some of the facilities at the institution, which included the renovation of the kitchen and eating areas for both staff and residents.

For the first time, a security camera, fire extinguisher and wet floor signs were secured and the institution is regularly fumigated. Imminently, an Occupational Health and Safety (OS&H) standard for the Shelter will be developed to promote safety on the job.