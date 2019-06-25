New surgical technique piloted in Guyana – four surgeons officially trained to perform thyroidectomy procedure

Four specialised surgeons attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s Department of Surgery have been trained to perform thyroidectomy procedure.

Their training was part of a one-day workshop hosted by the Caribbean College of Surgeons (CCOS), a day before the start of their 17th Annual Scientific Conference, which ran from June 20 to 22 in Guyana.

As a result of this pilot programme, four surgeries were performed.

A team of visiting surgeons did the first operation while the local team conducted the other three procedures under the supervision of the visiting team of surgeons.

Surgery Consultant, Dr. Shailendra Rajkumar explained that “this workshop was the first of its kind where they actually removed thyroid glands from persons who had diseased thyroids with a suture-less technique. It is the first time it has ever been done here [in Guyana] and we managed to operate on four patients without any complications, to the benefit of the entire Department of Surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital.”

Dr. Cheetanand Mahadeo, Consultant and General Thoracic Surgeon at GPHC – one of the four doctors who were formally trained to conduct the thyroidectomy procedure – noted that this new technique would be of significant benefit to the patients.

“The reason why we never did it [thyroidectomy] was because we could never afford the device prior. So, now, we are reducing operating time by almost one-third. A surgery would normally last one and a half hours, could be don

e in just under an hour with the same outcome, so the patients stay less time asleep, and they go home earlier.”

A thyroidectomy is a surgical procedure to remove all or part of the thyroid gland and is used to treat diseases of the thyroid gland, including thyroid cancer. The thyroid gland regulates metabolism by secreting hormones. When diseases affect the thyroid, its size or activity may become abnormal.

This is just one of many new developments resulting from CCOS conferences, which were recently held. At these meetings or educational symposiums, as members of the college refer to them, Caribbean surgeons share information regarding new procedures as well as new developments to methods that were practised for many years.

The Caribbean College of Surgeons’ 17th annual scientific conference was held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. Out of its membership of 250-plus surgeons, more than 150 attended the conference, making this the largest convention held.

Vice President of the CCOS, Professor Shamir Cawich explained that the goal of the meeting was to contribute to the improvement of healthcare packages across the Caribbean.

“This educational symposium covers a wide range of topics in surgery, and it ranges from cutting edge techniques that are now being discovered like single incision laparoscopy all the way to transplantation, so it covers a very wide range of surgical specialities.”

Several regionally and internationally recognised guest speakers made presentations, sharing their experiences while building capacity among surgeons in the Caribbean.