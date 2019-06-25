Man accused of nine armed robberies, other charges remanded

A 26-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared in a city court, where 11 charges were read to him. He is accused of nine armed robberies, discharging a firearm and escaping lawful police custody.

Travis Payne, of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus who read the charges to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

The first charge stated that on July 19, 2018 at West Ruimveldt, armed with a gun, he robbed Rawle Ramnarine of articles valued at $26,000.

The second charge read that on October 10, 2018, also at West Ruimveldt, armed with a knife, he robbed Mohammed Ishmael of a Samsung cell phone valued at $40,000.

The third charge stated that on October 11, 2018, at East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, Payne, while being in lawful custody of the police for the offence of robbery under arms, escaped from custody.

It was also alleged that on November 28, 2018, at North East La Penitence, armed with a gun, he robbed Colin Edwards of articles amounting to $362,000.

Moreover, it was alleged that on January 21, 2019, at Castello Housing Scheme, the defendant in the company of another individual and armed with a gun, robbed Angela Caesar of articles to the value of $13,000.

While in the company of others and armed with a gun on January 30, 2019 at Kitty Georgetown, Payne allegedly committed a series of offences. He is accused of robbing Randy Simon, Michael Agrippa, Terrence Frank and Ronaldo Etwaroo of cell phones and cash all amounting to $631,800.

It was also alleged that on April 12, 2019 at West Ruimveldt, armed with a gun, he robbed Faith DeSouza of articles amounting to $48,000.

The final charge stated that on May 23, 2019, at Tucville, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Roxcell Nichol with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or to cause grievous bodily harm to the said victim.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the grounds of the seriousness, penalties and the prevalence of the offences. He then stated that the events took place over a period of months, and that the defendant was sentenced before on an offence of similar nature. He added that it is clear that he didn’t learn anything from the time spent in prison

Prosecutor Harris further mentioned that the defendant was positively identified by all of the virtual complainants.

Payne then told the court that he was arrested and taken to the Kitty Seawall where he claims that police officers beat him in his abdomen. According to Payne, he still has injuries to his toes from big bricks that were thrown on them.

The magistrate then allowed him to come out of the prisoner’s docks and approach her so she could take a look at the alleged injuries.

After listening to the prosecutor and what the defendant had to say, Principal Magistrate Marcus remanded Payne to prison until July 15, when he is expected to make his next court appearance.