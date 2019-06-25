Guns missing from security firm linked to accused in Lethem businessman murder plot

A number of guns that belonged to a security firm linked to a city hotel owner, who is implicated in a murder plot, are reportedly missing.

According to officials, the police have launched an investigation to determine what happened.

Mark Grimmond, the owner of Rockies International Hotel on Light Street, Georgetown, was arrested along with an alleged contracted hit man earlier this month.

Grimmond, 57, from Lot 320 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD); and Chatterpaul Singh, 36, a miner who resides at Lot 1 First Street Cummingsburg were recently before the court. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge. It was alleged that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, they conspired with each other and persons unknown to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

According to officials, those charges have implications to the security firm that Grimmond owns.

He was granted licences for almost 100 guns, among them handguns. The security firm was asked to hand over the guns to the CID headquarters at Eve Leary.

However, according to police officials, the checks have revealed that not all the guns have been accounted for. As such a probe is underway.

With regards to the charges, it was reported earlier this month that Grant, the Lethem businessman, received certain information that the men were plotting to kill him.

He reported it to the police. The police ranks acting on the report went to a hotel where they made contact with the number two defendant, Singh.

Singh was arrested and at that point in time, he was reportedly found with a firearm.

In a detailed conversation with the police, Singh alleged that he was contracted by Grimmond to kill Grant.

Grimmond was subsequently arrested and the allegation of conspiracy to commit murder was put to him. Telephone conversations between the two defendants were obtained by the police.

Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charges were instituted.