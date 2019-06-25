Goed Fortuin Girls record semifinal win

Latest update June 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

National Sports Commission AL Sport & Tour Promotion 22ndAnnual End of School Year “Edward Cobenna Memorial” Primary Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy Region 3 Zone played at the National Gymnasium continued with several matches.

Wales celebrate after taking a wicket against Tuschen.

In the Girls semis – Goed Fortuin made a good start to proceedings. Goed Fortuin won the toss and batted, they scored 100-0, a Region 3 record opening partnership with Jameela Jackson 50 (4s-10) and Chiyedza Heywood 26 (4s-5).
Malgre Tout replied with 76-1, with Emilia Daymon 32 (6s-4) and Sherryann Jacobs 12 in a losing cause.
Wales after been invited to bat made 72- 4, Angelina Hodge 58 (6s-7) and Kezia Datson 10 top scored with Julia Allicock taking 2 wkts for Tuschen who replied with a winning score of 77-0, with Allicock 42 (6s-5) and Jezzel Chichester 20 leading the victory charge.
In the Boys semis – Tuschen batted first after winning the toss and were 42-3 off three overs, but went on to score 119-5, Jaden Hindes 30(6s-5), Daniel Williams 16 and Joshua Mohammad 12. Araf Arjoon took 3-30 for Wales who were restricted to 112. Vicky Lallbiharry made 20.
Goed Fortuin won the toss and elected to bat and scored 70-1, Christopher Deochand 28 (6s-4), Christoff Deochand 26(6s-3).
Leonora replied with 72-1, Shahid Bahadur 42 (6s-5), Sachin Singh 14. Afton Henry 2-18.

