City Mayor’s driver granted bail on causing death charge

Latest update June 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Forty-two year-old Joel Bond was yesterday granted bail after he appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alicia George on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Bond pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on June 11, last, at the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara, he drove motorcar PPP 8909 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Mitford Cambridge.
Magistrate George granted bail to the tune of $100,000 and adjourned the matter to July 31, when the defendant is expected to return to court for continuation of the matter.
According to reports on the day in question, Bond was driving on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of MovieTowne in a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) assigned to city mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine.
At the time of the accident, the mayor was not in the vehicle. It is alleged that Bond lost control of the vehicle and he slammed into three parked vehicles, one of which Cambridge was in.
Cambridge, who was a 53-year-old resident of Section ‘C’ Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, succumbed to his injuries the next day. The mayor’s vehicle suffered extensive damage to the front and rear.
