Attorney General misled Court by saying I was reluctant to meet with the President – Jagdeo

The Opposition held a press conference yesterday to share their thoughts and disappointment over the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) not delivering its consequential orders.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo also used the opportunity to express that the Attorney General had sought to mislead the CCJ when he told the court that he [Jagdeo] was reluctant to meet with the President.

“My surprise is that the Attorney General then misleads the Caribbean Court of Justice and makes it look as though the lack of meeting, thus far, is a result of my reluctance to meet. When the President himself had pointed in his letter to me that the meeting should take place after the consequential orders have been made.”

“There is quite a bit of disappointment that we have to wait an additional two weeks before we have clarity on some matters,” Jagdeo added.

He went on to say that they do have clarity on some issues, the first being that the government became illegal the moment the CCJ ruled that the No Confidence Motion was validly passed.

“The only way they can change their illegal status is by fresh elections. So from now until those elections are held, they will remain illegal, and therefore all acts committed and anything done outside the holding of elections will be deemed illegal by a new PPP government.

Jagdeo said that the second issue they have clarity on is that the [GECOM] Chairman was unconstitutionally appointed “and as of now he should not make any decision in relation to elections. In fact, this is a form of justice, and if decency prevailed, by now he should have demitted office. However, he continues to hang on there, even though the highest court of Guyana has ruled that his appointment was unconstitutional and illegal.

Government has been living on borrowed time because of the delaying tactics, so effectively they have had a six-month grace period. However, the PPP will not tolerate continued violation of the constitution”.

Meeting with President Granger, Jagdeo plans to discuss the holding of elections in three months and the fact that they will not be going back to parliament to extend the government’s time – two factors that he (Jagdeo) firmly asserted were non- negotiable.

Jagdeo made it clear that he was open to the meeting whenever the president was ready, and he was going to let his staff communicate with Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, to have the date set.