Alleged chicken thief granted bail

Latest update June 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
A man yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus, where he was made to answer to a simple larceny charge.
Twenty-six-year-old Omalo Dick, a car wash operator of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him.
The charge stated that on June 22, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he stole 170 lbs of chicken valued at $51,680, property of Rawle Birkett.
Police prosecutor Adunni Inniss made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant and Principal Magistrate Marcus granted the defendant bail in the sum of $10,000.
Dick is expected to make his next court appearance on July 8, when his trial is expected to commence.
