Latest update June 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alleged chicken thief granted bail

Jun 25, 2019 News 0

A man yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus, where he was made to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Omalo Dick

Twenty-six-year-old Omalo Dick, a car wash operator of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him.
The charge stated that on June 22, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he stole 170 lbs of chicken valued at $51,680, property of Rawle Birkett.
Police prosecutor Adunni Inniss made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant and Principal Magistrate Marcus granted the defendant bail in the sum of $10,000.
Dick is expected to make his next court appearance on July 8, when his trial is expected to commence.

More in this category

Sports

Players buoyant ahead of final Group D CGC match against T&T First training session in Kansas an extended one

Players buoyant ahead of final Group D CGC match against T&T...

Jun 25, 2019

Kansas, USA: Guyana’s Golden Jaguars held an extended training session yesterday afternoon at the Children’s Mercy Training Center. The team, following their 2-4 loss to Panama on Saturday in...
Read More
Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey C/ship underway at Gymnasium

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey C/ship...

Jun 25, 2019

Goed Fortuin Girls record semifinal win

Goed Fortuin Girls record semifinal win

Jun 25, 2019

Men’s final GBTI Open Lewis is new Men’s Singles Champion, Gentle takes women’s title

Men’s final GBTI Open Lewis is new Men’s...

Jun 25, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power U17 Intra Association – Berbice FA Corriverton Links pounds Hopetown Rangers in lone match; 8 clubs compete

GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power U17 Intra Association –...

Jun 25, 2019

Fisherman Masters depart for NYSCL Independence Cup

Fisherman Masters depart for NYSCL Independence...

Jun 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019