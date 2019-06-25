Allegations of unlawful activity by police in Berbice… PPP calls for wider probe

Latest update June 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Opposition is calling for a wider probe into a number of damning allegations of police corruption in Berbice.
The call would come hours after another shocking story in which whistleblowing ranks claimed that a drug dealer paid a rank $1.4M as an advance to kill Berbice’s top cop. The rank’s phone number was said to be among a number of policemen whose phone records were recovered from the cellphone of a slain bandit. The dead bandit and two other gang members were killed weeks ago during a police operation in Black Bush Polder, Corentyne.
Yesterday, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), in a strongly worded statement said that despite repeated calls for President David Granger to act on the continued reports about corruption in a section of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), there continues to be silence.
The Opposition pointed to one headline – ‘Alleged police corruption fingers Deputy Commissioners; President briefed on developments’ – which disclosed that the President has been briefed on the matter – “which makes his silence perplexing,” the PPP said.
“The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) also notes the press statement of June 21, 2019 issued by the Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Office, which states that: “The matter is currently being investigated by its internal organ, the Office of Professional Responsibility.””
According to the party, it wishes to stress that the reports by whistleblowers, published by the local media corps, provide enough justification for a wider probe to be ordered, particularly since what is at stake is public confidence in the leadership of the force and a test of the commitment to address the issue of corruption.
The PPP said that the latest allegations, which outlined a plot by a rank to kill another, make clear the gravity of the issue at hand.
“Earlier reports that refer to “corrupt” top officers as the “President’s boy” also send worrying signals to the Guyanese people. President Granger can be nothing but complicit via his inaction and silence.”
Whistleblowing cops told stories of cooperating cops who consort and hang with criminals and even pass information to them. They made allegations of bribes being paid to duck evidence and even for tips when police are on operations. There were other allegations of police ranks escorting drug shipments and even being made to pay superior officers a monthly fee by collecting kickbacks from traffic offenders.
A very senior officer from the city is said to be the main man directing the corrupt operations in Berbice.

