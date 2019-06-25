51 public servants recognised for commitment to duty

Fifty-one public servants, representing various ministries, departments and agencies have been recognised for their years of service to the government and country.

For their dedicated efforts, the government hosted an awards ceremony at the Baridi Benab, State House, yesterday morning.

During her remarks, Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley expressed appreciation for the commitment shown by the public servants over the years.

“We thought it fitting to recognise those persons who stuck the course. Many of you have worked through several administrations, this act of service shows a love for the people of Guyana, and a recognition by yourself of the integral role played by public servants in the development process of your country.”

The Public Service Minister particularly acknowledged the employees who had reached the age of retirement but continued to dedicate their time and efforts to the nation. She appealed to them to use their knowledge as a teachable tool to guide the younger public servants.

Minister Sarabo-Halley reminded that public service must be more than executing a job efficiently and honestly; it must be a complete dedication to the people and the nation. As such, the Public Service Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of the public service sector.

“I promise that as your Minister, and in keeping with the commitment of the Government of Guyana, we will together move the Public Service from where it is currently to a position of respect and eminence… a Public Service you will continue to be proud to be part of; delivering high quality, efficient and responsive service worthy of respect and deserving of reward,” she declared.

Echoing similar sentiments was Public Service Commission Chairman, Mortimer Livan, who called on the public servants to “function to the best of their ability” and to ensure that there is accountability in everything they do.

The list of awardees comprised employees who gave their time and efforts to the development of Guyana – with some stalwarts serving for almost five decades.

Also present at the event was Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams.

The United Nations declared June 23 as Public Service Day to celebrate the value and virtue of service to the community. (DPI)