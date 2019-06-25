20 Lombard St. families to get homes at Prospect ─ CH&PA, Food for the Poor Inc. to fund construction

About 20 families will soon own their own homes after the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has partnered with Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated (FFTP) to fund the construction of the houses.

The families are among those who are being relocated from the Broad and Lombard Streets Squatting area.In July 2017, a court order was issued in favour of the De Freitas and Gonsalves company, ordering more than 140 persons to vacate the Lot 17-18 Broad and Lombard Streets property.Just about two years later, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between CH&PA and the FFTP to relocate the residents.Phase one of this MOU will see an initial 20 families being housed in Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara by November 2019.Phase Two will see homes for the remaining 50 families constructed in Cummings Lodge.Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson noted, “Even though it has been approximately two years, finally the dream has come to fruition. I have been advised that these residents have been living in that area for approximately 30 years.”She added that this step taken to address a very serious housing issue, “moves the ball closer to the goalpost” of government’s continued thrust to ensure every Guyanese is provided with affordable and suitable housing.The Minister added that through this project, two components of President David Granger’s Four Pillars for Housing have been realised – these being reorientation and regularisation.“In reorientation, priority is given to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable, low income earning public servants desirous of becoming first-time homeowners. Through regularisation, the President is determined to put an end to shanties, slums and squatter settlements.”The families that will be relocated to Prospect upon the completion of the homes were prioritised based on households with young children, especially those who are attending school. FFTP will be providing $12M while CH&PA will provide $19M towards the project.CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul reiterated the agency’s mandate to provide affordable housing solutions to the working class in Guyana.“Housing is a fundamental right; housing is a basic need, because one of the first things that anyone would wish to have is a shelter over his head and it is for this reason, we at CH&PA are compelled to provide housing for the people of Guyana,” he said.Chief Executive Officer of FFTP, Kent Vincent remarked that the organisation, which he represents has built more than 3,900 homes countrywide for families. He added that this partnership with the CH&PA is the first of its kind and looks forward to similar ventures in the future.“Food for the Poor will be financing 41% of the total cost of the homes and each parcel of land FFTP will be financing the cost for the land at $58,000 for each parcel as well as we will be paying the conveyance fee and the transports at $8,000 each so we are making sure we make it very easy for these residents,” Vincent explained.