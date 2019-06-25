20 Lombard St. families to get homes at Prospect ─ CH&PA, Food for the Poor Inc. to fund construction

Latest update June 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
About 20 families will soon own their own homes after the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has partnered with Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated (FFTP) to fund the construction of the houses.The families are among those who are being relocated from the Broad and Lombard Streets Squatting area.
