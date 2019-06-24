Wine Cellar & Massy Distribution Inaugural Golf Classic…R. Haniff, Ravi Persaud and Pope-Emmanuel take the best wines

Starting with the early tee-off programme at 10:00am, Pope-Emmanuel London took control of the Lusignan Golf Course to offer an overall Best Net score of 63, a mark none following were able to come close enough to in the refreshing Wine Cellar & Massy Distribution inaugural golf classic on Saturday last.

The celebration of premium wines, cheeses, and fine dining to complement the championship golf tournament at the LGC– with prizes of premium wines for the winners -proved to be a welcome change to the normal programme of championship golf and meals with trophy prizes. CEO of Wine Cellar, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma, who was on hand early to inform guests and players on the types of wines and of the blends with the cheeses, was also delighted at the support of the golfers and guests.

She intimated her gratitude for the opportunity of Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution to be sponsors of the tournament, stating that they were committed to the development of sports in Guyana and considered that there would very possibly be future involvement of Wine Cellar.

In the low handicap (0-10) category, Club President Aleem Hussain trailed 3 strokes behind champion Richard Haniff, who stated that, “I just meant to enjoy myself in this tournament, and the company of Anand, Shanella and Eureka greatly encouraged me to maintain a good performance, even exceeding my initial expectations.” Richard offered the Best Gross score of 75 in the tournament. Winners were Richard (66/9) – 1st, and Aleem (69/9) – 2nd. Other notable performances were offered by Patrick Prashad (74/9) and reigning Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud (80/2).

In the middle range (11-19) Flight, winners were: Club Secretary, Rabindranath ‘Pandit Ravi’ Persaud (67/18) – 1st, and Club Treasurer, Aasrodeen Shaw (68/15) – 2nd. As always, because of the larger number of golfers in this category, there were quite a few notable performances: Mike Gayadin (71/14); Bridgelall Harry (72/16); Joaan Deo (74/14); Shanella Webster-London (74/15); Mahindranauth Tewari (75/14); Satrohan Tiwari (76/15); Haresh Tewari (76/18); Ian Gouveia (77/15); Lekhnarine Shivraj (77/16); and an amazing improvement from Eureka Giddings, (77/28).

In the high handicap range (20-28) Pope-Emmanuel London (63/24) set a fantastic 1st place score which was the tournament’s best net performance for the day, while a much improved Maxim Mangra offered 66/24 to be placed 2nd. Other performances worthy of note in this Flight were Brian Hackett (70/21); and Guillermo Escarraga (77/21).

Specialty prizes of Longest Drive, was won by Ian Gouveia, and Nearest The Pin (8’) by Patrick Prashad. Also of special note was the refreshing visit – for the first time – to the Club of Miss World 2020 contestant Ms Brittany Singh, and two of her friends Rocshel Barron and Tricia Quail. Both Brittany and Tricia were experienced Beauty Contestants.

Sponsors Wine Cellar, located at MovieTown, Turkeyen, may be contacted at [email protected], 592-624-8964 or on their facebook page or on Instagram. Mr Lekhnarine Shivraj, a Director of Massy Distribution, as well as a member of the LGC, was on hand to represent Massy Distribution.

