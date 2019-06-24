Saturday’s GBTI Open action…Campbell beaten by Gentle in Women’s Final, Gentle/Lewis take Mixed Double title

By Sean Devers

In strong wind at the Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI) Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air, Afruica Gentle beat Cristy Campbell in the Women’s Final, while the pair of Kalyca Fraser and Heimraj Resaul were defeated by Gavin Lewis and Gentle in Mixed Doubles Final when the penultimate Night of the GBTI Open was contested on Saturday.

In the first match the multitalented Gentle who joined Campbell to beat Fiona Bushell/Shelly Daly in the Women’s Doubles final, beat her Doubles Partner 2-3, 7-6, 7-4.

In the first set, Campbell rushed Gentle, taking her aggressive game to her, forcing Gentle to make a number of errors and took the first set 6-2.

In the second set Gentle adjusted to what could have been the match for Campbell as she galloped to a 5-3 lead but Gentle played more strategic points and got back to level at 5-5.

Campbell held serve to lead 6-5 and Gentle levelled at 6-6 to force a tight tiebreak which Gentle won 7-5 to force a third set.

In the final and deciding set, Campbell held serve and broke Gentle to go up 2-0 after which Gentle took a medical timeout and Coaches were seen ‘stretching’ both players at the side of the Court.

Gentle levelled at 3-3 and Campbell held for 4-3 lead as both players were running out of gas.

Gentle then held serve with some pace rallies with Campbell and broke to go up 5-4 and Gentle eventually served to clinch the match 6-4 after a gruelling battle from both players.

In the mixed doubles, Kalyca Fraser/Heimraj Resaul and Lewis/Gentle traded breaks of serve to start the first set and after 28 minutes of intense rallies, drop shots and well placed volleys, Lewis/Gentle took the set 6-3.

The second set Resaul/Fraser came out aggressive and started off to lead, pushing Gentle/Lewis on their back feet and forcing errors to take a 5-3 lead.

Gentle, playing her second game of the night, and Lewis held their nerves to construct careful points and took the score to 5-5 and eventually closed out the game at 7-5 to win the mixed doubles championship.

The tournament was scheduled to conclude last night with Men’s Singles Final and the presentation of prises.