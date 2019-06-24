Latest update June 24th, 2019 12:58 AM

GOA observes Olympic Day

Jun 24, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) joined the rest of the world yesterday morning at their secretariat in Lilliendaal yesterday in observing Olympic Day.
Numerous sporting activities were showcased with some participants being lucky to win novelty and cash prizes.

Head of the Table Tennis Association; Godfrey Munroe (left), in a friendly match with one of the participants during Olympic Day.

Basic techniques in the sports of Squash, Hockey, Table Tennis, Archery, Weightlifting and the 5k and 10k run were demonstrated.
The pugilists and ruggers were also present but they were part of the 5k and 10k races.
Participants also received International Olympic Committee (IOC) certificates.
In the 10k event which had to comprise a team of four males and two females, the Guyana Defence Force placed first and earned the $72,000 cash prize.
The team from Police B finished second and earned $48,000, while Police A ended the event in third to pocket the final cash prize worth $36,000.
Olympic Day is celebrated around the world on June 23 of each year; the first World Olympic Day was held in 1948.

