GMR&SC Drag Championship Round Two…Team Mohamed’s does it again; new Strip record set!

Still unbeaten! Team Mohamed’s remains planted at the top of drag racing throne in Guyana after winning yet another Drag Race meet; this time the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) drag championship that sped off yesterday in lush sunshine at the South Dakota Circuit in Timehri before ending in gloom with rainfall.

Piloted by Terrence Cox, the race group’s third GT-R (white) reset the quarter-mile drag strip record to an impressive 8.09 seconds. And, it is believed that the machine can go even faster according to the driver, “It just kept going quicker and quicker. I am so sad that we had this rain, I am positive that the car could’ve gone in the high seven (seconds). We can expect these cars to go quicker (both the black and white GTR) and with two new engines expected we are going to come back with a lot more firepower this August in the International Drag race.”

Although the rain put a damper on the event, almost all the respective classes saw their winners being named. The unofficial results for the day are as follows:

– 16 second – Marlon Wilson

– 15 second – Ramesh Persaud

– 14 second- Romeo Singh

– 13 second- Shan Seejattan

– 12 second – TBD

– 11 second – Krishna Jettoo

– 10 second – Peter Daby

– Unlimited – Team Mohameds/Terrance Cox

– Bikes – TBD

After the rained out afternoon, the GMR&SC will take a vote on the results of the TBD classes.

Shan Seejattan, the 13-second class winner, was also the winner of the US$100 prize that was up for grabs for the fastest reaction time.

This event was the first that saw the top competitors being awarded prize money which was sponsored by Del Ice Co., the money break down was as follows: fastest 10-second ($200,000), 11-second ($150,000) and 12-second ($100,000).

One of the more thrilling races of the day was that between Terrence Cox in Team Mohamed’s black GT-R (Goliath) and Rameez Mohamed behind the wheel of Trans Pacific’s Alteeza. Mohamed got a jump on Cox in the exhibition race but the might of the Goliath was enough to overcome the false start to beat the ever improving Alteeza. Goliath clocked 8.9 seconds, while the Alteeza timed 9.2 seconds.

The international Drag race meet is scheduled for August and with what was witnessed yesterday, the foreign competitors will have to bring their A-game to get past Team Mohamed’s and company.