GFF/KFC National U20 Independence Cup…Mc Arthur double inspires Fruta Conquerors; Santos overcome Strikers

By Zaheer Mohamed

Georgetown sides Fruta Conquerors and Santos FC have secured their places in the final four of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/KFC National U20 Independence Cup yesterday.

Nicholas McArthur netted a double to lead Fruta Conquerors to a hard fought 5-3 victory over Buxton United FC, while Santos FC overcame Strikers FC of Annai 3-1 in their respective quarterfinal matches played at the National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The final result did not necessarily suggested the nature of the Fruta Conquerors and Buxton United FC encounter as both teams displayed some attacking football in one of the most competitive games of the tournament so far, and it took 20 minutes of extra time to separate them as the scores were locked 3-3 at end of regulation time. When the final whistle went off, Fruta Conquerors prevailed, but Buxton FC were as equally as good in every department and only surrendered in the second half of extra time.

Buxton FC enjoyed a 1-0 lead at the break as Omari Glasgow put them ahead in the 21st minute. At 12 minutes into the second stanza, Fruta Conquerors drew level when Ravon Bailey netted from the right side of the box after receiving a pass from McArthur. Both sides shared possession almost equally and made a number of raids on goal as the second half provided much more entertainment. McArthur, who was red-carded in the closing stages of the duel, following a second bookable offence, nevertheless had a positive impact on the result as he traversed the left wing admirably. Buxton United FC defence stood firm in the wake of some fine efforts by McArthur and Leon Richardson whose effort from inside box was well kept out following a pass from the former.

McArthur handed Fruta Conquerors the lead when he dribbled his way into the area before finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute, while Kobe Durant drew Buxton FC level six minutes later. Despite several efforts the scores were kept at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes and the five minutes of added time produced two goals which forced the match into extra time. Buxton FC went ahead when Durant headed home his second from a corner in the first minute of added time before Richardson found the equaliser moments later as he dribbled his way inside the area and fired home from the right side of the box.

The first half of extra time went scoreless, however, McArthur handed Fruta Conquerors the lead in 107th minute, just prior to him being sent off, when he capitalised on a deflection after Elroy George’s effort which was kept out by the goalkeeper following a pass from Richardson on the right side. Wayne Barker slotted home in the 110 minute from the right side of the area to firmly secure his team’s passage into the semis.

Earlier, Stephen Reynolds put Santos FC ahead in the 20th minute before Felix Bartholomew drew Strikers FC level in the 40th minute. Belvney McGarrel handed Santos FC the lead in 61st minute before Ronaldo Rodrigues scored his team third when he slotted home in the 80th minute.