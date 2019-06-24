Education Ministry to announce 2019 NGSA results on July 3

The results of the 2019 National Grade Six Assessment [NGSA] which was conducted in April is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. This is according to information released by the Ministry of Education.

The NGSA is designed to assess the capabilities of pupils, thereby allowing them to be suitably placed at secondary schools. Moreover, pupils are assessed in the subject areas of Mathematics, English, Social Studies and Science.

Last year, a total of 2,404 of the 14,000-odd candidates who participated failed to meet the benchmark to allow them placement. This was disclosed by Senior Education Officer within the Education Ministry, Ms. Carol Benn.

Benn, who is the Coordinator of a special initiative designed to cater to the upliftment of these candidates, said that through the Ministry’s six-year transitional programme, these candidates were to be integrated into Grade Seven.

“Instead of leaving the children back at the primary school level, we put them over to a secondary school, and we have this special programme for them, because they are not yet ready for the Grade Seven class,” said Benn during a recent interview with this publication.

Explaining how the programme works, Benn said, “We put them over to a secondary school, and instead of spending five years, they would spend six years because of this special one-year programme.”

Meanwhile, given the reports out of the Ministry that a great deal of hard work went into the preparation for the assessment this year, there is confidence that the performance will surpass that of last year’s.

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson, said that among the interventions implemented to prepare pupils were: mathematics camps, training for teachers and diagnostic examinations. Expressing her satisfaction with the wide-ranging efforts that went into the preparation, Education Minister, Nicolette Henry, commended the efforts her officers, including the CEO and technical officers, and the thousands of teachers and parents across Guyana who dedicated time and effort to the process.

But the Ministry had long initiated intensified efforts to realise improved performances at the primary level. These efforts included the administering of Mock [trial] NGSA papers at primary schools countrywide.

Director of the National Centre for Educational Research Development [NCERD], Jennifer Cumberbatch, had said that such an approach is necessary to ensure that pupils acquaint themselves with the form the assessment takes. She had pointed out too, that the approach [mock exam] augurs well for the continued improvement of grades amongst grade six pupils. The director’s optimism was premised on the fact that since the emergency intervention by the current administration to address low pass rates in Mathematics at NGSA, there have been notable improvements.

The objective of the mock examination, according to the NCERD Director, is to inform teachers where weaknesses exist with a view to correcting them. Further, Cumberbatch said that upon the completion of marking of the mock exams, test scripts and scores are usually forwarded to the respective Regional Education Offices, which in turn are forwarded to Central Ministry, allowing for them to be thoroughly analyzed and necessary actions taken.

When the NGSA results were released last year it was private school pupils claiming the three top spots. Naila Rahaman of Westfield Preparatory topped the country with a perfect score of 529. The other two were New Guyana School’s Arthur Roberts, who scored 525, and Kaydee Ali of Success Elementary, who finished with 524 marks.