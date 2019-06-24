Latest update June 24th, 2019 12:58 AM

Contractor hands over $$M office to Exxon Mobil

At a simple ceremony yesterday, BSK Investment Inc. officially handed over a spanking new multimillion-dollar building to Exxon Mobil at Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown. The seven-storey facility will be used as a main office for the oil-producing company during its operations in Guyana.
In the photo, BSK Investment Inc. Contractor/Engineer, Rizwan Khan (centre) shakes hands with Exxon Mobil’s E&PS Venture Manager, Julio Galliardi. Khan is flanked on the right by Exxon Mobil’s Major Projects America Manager, Paul Donovan and special invitees CIOG’s Shaikh Mooen, and Imam Shaheed, while at far left are the Engineer’s son Ridwan and wife, Sherry.

