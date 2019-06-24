Badly burnt teen in need of public assistance

Latest update June 24th, 2019 12:58 AM

Jun 24, 2019

Nineteen-year-old, Kevin Delph is in need of public assistance after he sustained second and third degree burns on 70% of his body.
Delph was severely burnt when a kerosene stove that he was using to make dinner, flared up on him.
The teen who has since been a patient of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is also a patient of Saving Hands Emergency Aid, Inc. (SHEA) a humanitarian organization that provides financial assistance and coordinates free or low cost treatment to address the emergency medical needs of individuals in impoverished countries.
According to SHEA, though Delph is “cared for by an amazing team of doctors in Guyana, he is unable to receive the advanced treatment necessary to recover”.
“His only hope for survival is a medical transport to the United States where he can receive state of the art treatment.”
President of the Charity, Lori Narine related that SHEA has accepted Delph’s case and has “secured the necessary treatment which he so desperately needs. We are currently in the process of coordinating his medical transfer, but we need your help.”
“SHEA is a publicly funded charity, which is managed by volunteers. Beginning in Guyana and the Caribbean and seeking to expand to other geographic areas in need as funds come available, we will support and empower patients who cannot afford crucial medical treatment due to poverty or lack of appropriate services in their home nation.”

