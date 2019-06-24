Latest update June 24th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Attempts to cast aspersions on the CCJ is not only disingenuous but also disturbing

Jun 24, 2019 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,
It must be a matter of deep concern when leading members of the current APNU-AFC administration begin to question the validity of the rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice(CCJ). The CCJ, as we all know, was set up to replace the Privy Council in an attempt to assert our independence and sovereignty both as a region and as independent member states.
Indeed, the Caribbean Court of Justice and the Caribbean Examinations Council rank among the two most successful regional institutions, that have, in one way or the other, impacted the lives of our Caribbean citizens in deeply profound ways.
This is why any attempt to cast aspersions on the CCJ by members of the current administration including, the Foreign Minister and the Minister of State is not only disingenuous but also disturbing from the standpoint of regional integration.
Guyana, as we know, is one of the four signatories to the Treaty of Chaguaramas which established the Caribbean Community. The Treaty was signed on July 4, 1973 by Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, the headquarters of which is located in Georgetown Guyana.
The CCJ was set up in February 2001 with overriding jurisprudential powers. The issue of regional sovereignty, as embodied and codified in the CCJ, is organically inseparable and forms an integral component of the national sovereignty of subscribing member states.
It is in the above context that statements made by senior government functionaries regarding infringements on our ‘national sovereignty’ by a regional institution are at best our role, and at a more fundamental level, could be seen as a departure from the vision of our founding leaders of the regional integration movement of which Guyana played a leading role.
Hydar Ally 

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC Drag Championship Round Two…Team Mohamed’s does it again; new Strip record set!

GMR&SC Drag Championship Round Two…Team Mohamed’s does...

Jun 24, 2019

Still unbeaten! Team Mohamed’s remains planted at the top of drag racing throne in Guyana after winning yet another Drag Race meet; this time the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports...
Read More
GFF/KFC National U20 Independence Cup…Mc Arthur double inspires Fruta Conquerors; Santos overcome Strikers

GFF/KFC National U20 Independence Cup…Mc...

Jun 24, 2019

Captain Henry fires France past Brazil, into World Cup quarters

Captain Henry fires France past Brazil, into...

Jun 24, 2019

Federer primed for Wimbledon charge after sealing 10th Halle crown

Federer primed for Wimbledon charge after sealing...

Jun 24, 2019

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams, Panthera Solution launch Say No to Suicide Programme

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams, Panthera Solution...

Jun 24, 2019

Wine Cellar & Massy Distribution Inaugural Golf Classic…R. Haniff, Ravi Persaud and Pope-Emmanuel take the best wines

Wine Cellar & Massy Distribution Inaugural...

Jun 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019