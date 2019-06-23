Revision of Exxon-Guyana PSA… Pres. Granger might have been kept in the dark—Dr. Mangal

As the burning issue of Guyana’s oil contracts continues to be the subject of much debate, Oil and Gas Consultant, Dr. Jan Mangal, said in a letter published yesterday, that President David Granger might have been left in the dark as it relates to the signing of the highly criticised 2016 Guyana-ExxonMobil Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

His comments were in wake of a letter that was written by one Mr. Robin Singh who stated that, “We can certainly take a closer look at the actions of Dr. Jan Mangal who acted as advisor to the Government of Guyana during the Production Sharing Agreement negotiation period.”

“Strangely, during that period, Dr. Mangal was an unknown man, he was not making public statements nor was he having much success impacting the negotiations.”

But Dr. Mangal, in his retort, stressed that there was a reason for him being unknown in 2016. “I did not start advising President Granger until March 2017.”

The official further stated, “Mr. Singh is trying to associate me with the 2016 contract for the Stabroek Block, a contract that I have consistently criticised as giving away US$60 – US$120 billion for no reason.”

Significantly, Dr. Mangal in his letter stated, “It was ExxonMobil who told me the contract was signed, not the Government. President Granger himself seemed surprised that a new contract was already signed.”

According to Dr. Mangal, some of the Ministers were ‘playing down the whole issue’, claiming that there was no new contract, and just some tweaks to the existing contract.

He said, too, that none of the key Ministers wanted him advising President Granger and they vehemently disagreed with pretty much all of his recommendations, which included his suggestion for the government to publish the contract in question and disclose the US$18M signing bonus.

Dr. Mangal said he was essentially seen as a threat to their schemes and incompetence.