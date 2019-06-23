President invites Opposition Leader for talks

Latest update June 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
President David Granger has invited Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss the political situation. Jagdeo was notified of this in a letter from Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, dated June 20, 2019.The two are expected to meet tomorrow for talks in view of the fact that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), last Monday, ruled on the cases stemming from the No Confidence Motion. The court ruled that the No Confidence Motion voted on, on December 21, 2018 was validly passed. The court also ruled that the appointment of ret’d Justice James Patterson, as Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), was flawed.
Jun 23, 2019Cleveland, Ohio: Thirty-six year-old Neil Danns scored Guyana’s first goal and a double at the Concacaf Gold Cup in Guyana’s debut appearance at the tournament in the 33rd and 90 +3 minute, both...
