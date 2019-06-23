President invites Opposition Leader for talks

President David Granger has invited Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss the political situation. Jagdeo was notified of this in a letter from Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, dated June 20, 2019.

The two are expected to meet tomorrow for talks in view of the fact that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), last Monday, ruled on the cases stemming from the No Confidence Motion. The court ruled that the No Confidence Motion voted on, on December 21, 2018 was validly passed. The court also ruled that the appointment of ret’d Justice James Patterson, as Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), was flawed.Jagdeo had responded favourably to these rulings. But the President, while maintaining that he respects the rulings, has said that he has had difficulty seeing how his appointment of Patterson was flawed.The two sides are at odds over several other critical issues. The Opposition Leader would like to see elections within three months, and the President prefers that House-to-House Registration happens in order to dissuade his worries about an Official List of Electors (OLE) he determined to be unclean.Supporters of the governing coalition have turned out countrywide to call for House-to-House registration, and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has kicked into campaign mode.As the meeting is to be held on the same day when the CCJ will give the Consequential Orders on the No Confidence Cases, it is expected that this meeting will begin to bridge the political divide and bring consensual solutions to the issues, which the country now faces.