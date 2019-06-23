Police recover double barrel shot gun at Sand Hills

Police investigating a murder that occurred between June 17 and June 18, last, at Sand Hills, up the Berbice River has recovered a double barrel shotgun.

The gun was reportedly seized from a man who is now a part of the investigation into the murder. The police during the investigation had ventured up the Berbice River to Sand Hills where the murder had taken place.

The police, in company with the Deputy Toshao of the area, were able to conduct investigation leading to the suspect being arrested.

A shotgun, which was reportedly in the suspect’s possession was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.