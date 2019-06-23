Overseas based Guyanese painter honoured by Mayor of Newark, New Jersey

By Alex Wayne

“Hard work, perseverance and gritty determination certainly pay off in the long run,” and this may be exactly what Guyanese painter, Compton Babb, must be thinking, now that he has been honoured for his exploits by Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Ras J. Baraka.

In a recent interview he noted, “While the brush is in my hands, the focus is to inspire, to bring life through the canvas. I have the desire to see the mind of our youths by thinking different, thinking positively and by seeing the good in every bad.

“One must acknowledge that there’s always a good in every seemingly negative situation. Most times, we just need to change our perspective.”

He was of course referring to his many setbacks as a youth with a dream, and the fact that he never allowed disappointments to deter him.

Babb is particularly thankful to the Mayor, the Caribbean Commission, International Relations and Diaspora Affairs, Consul General of Guyana Barbara Atherly, and many others who have supported him in his exploits that has resulted in the honoree letter, which he received from the Mayor Baraka.

He said his honour is representation of every artist, and creative dreamer that he has made an impact on both locally and internationally.

He urges young artists not to be deterred by the competition and say they can’t do better, but instead to look at the competition and aspire to do it differently.

In the letter, the Mayor referred to Babb as an outstanding Guyanese-American artist.

Sections of the letter sent by Mayor Baraka quotes, “You are an outstanding modern Guyanese-American artist who has been commissioned to do portraits for Mayor William De Blasio of New York and Mayor Ted .R. Green, of East Orange, among other prominent figure.

“These awards define both their subjects and the creativity of yourself and the entire Guyanese-American community. You are a role model and an exemplar for future generations of Guyanese Americans and your work defines the strength, excellence, and resilience that is the City of Newark. It is a privilege to recognise you today”

Artist Compton Babb’s “An Orphan’s Dream” won the Guyana Visual Arts and Craft Exhibition and Awards in the Drawing category for 2017.

Born in Georgetown on October 25, 1981, Compton is the elder son of a sign artist, Compton Desmond Babb Sr., and his wife, Yvonne Jennifer Babb. Compton displayed a remarkable talent for drawing at a very young age. By the time, he was 16 years old, his portrait drawings and skill level had surpassed his father’s.

Soon he was attending the Burrowes School of Art, where he developed rapidly having to work with some of the best artists around.

Embracing various art forms and contemporary styles, he was able to get his work displayed in public and private art collections across Guyana.

He has also created several art pieces for Guyana’s Venezuelan ambassador, the Ambassador of the United Nations, and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. His works have been displayed at Burrowes School of Art 30th anniversary in 2005; at Carifesta IX in Trinidad in 2006; Carifesta X in Guyana in 2008, and shared in the winning award for the 50th Independence Day logo in 2015.