More sexual assault allegations surface at CJIA Sexual assault forced me out of a job — former airport employee

A former female staffer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has come forward with disturbing details of sexual assault and victimisation, which she allegedly endured at the hands of another top official of the airport.

The incident, which dates back to 2012, is being highlighted one week after another female employee at the facility complained of an unprovoked sexual encounter she endured at the hands of another senior airport official.

Recounting the ordeal, the second victim to come forward said that she was exactly seventeen years old when she was hired as a customer service representative at the airport.

“As part of my job, I had to interact with customers and ask them about their flight and so on. My boss would find fault with me, saying I was lacking in some way or another.”

The woman (name given) said that her employer would regularly call her into his office to reprimand her about her work.

“He would call me into his office to talk, and he would lock the door.”

The woman said that she only became suspicious of her boss after he contacted her on her mobile phone.

“He probably got my number from a (mutual) friend who had the number, and he called me. He started telling me things like he has been watching me from long; that I’m a pretty girl and those kinds of things,” the former CJIA staffer added.

She said that she then enquired from the official how he got the number.

“But he didn’t tell me. So, I went to his office the next day and told him that I don’t like the idea of him calling me.”

The woman said that the rejection further incensed her former boss.

“I think he felt more annoyed. So, he started to find fault with my work, and pick on me even more. And he would always call me to the office, over some issue.

“Whenever I go there, he would lock the doors and, like, touch me on my arms, and I would ‘ginch’ [flinch]. Then one time, he came in front of his desk and sat on it while I was sitting on a chair facing him.

“And he would come in, touch my right breast, then touch my leg and rub my thigh.”

The former employee said that the encounter frightened her. She said her boss even asked, “If I was scared and I said yes I am scared.”

The victim noted that she felt violated and didn’t know what to do at the time. She said that when she finally mustered the courage, she told her former boss that his actions are inappropriate and that she doesn’t like it.

“He started telling me that he could make my life better; he could help me get my visa; he would buy my ticket; he could buy me a vehicle and all kinds of things.

“But I told him that I was not hard up for those things, and my mouth is not white. I told him I didn’t even need to work because I was just seventeen. I was only working because I finished writing exams at fifteen and wanted some experience.”

The woman said that her bold stance caused her superior to become increasingly annoyed.

“He continued to find fault with my work until, one day, he called me and said that I needed to take up the offer or he will fire me.”

However, instead of being fired, the young woman said that she decided to resign.

“I wrote a resignation letter and took it to his office. He took it, read it, tore it up and threw it in the bin. Then he started saying things like, he would ensure that I don’t get another job anywhere else.

“He said that I was ruining my life and the opportunity he is giving… I said that I preferred it that way and I left.”

The woman said three other female staffers followed suit.

“Apparently, they were also subjected to his mischief.”

She then reported it to the Timehri Police Station and the media.

The woman said, however, that nothing came out of the matter because her boss is well connected.

Her nightmare did not end there. She said that her former employer made good on his promise of ensuring that she was not employed elsewhere.

“Whenever I would apply to places and they enquired about my work reference, it became apparent that he was shutting doors for me until one person called me back and decided to hire because it became evident that I was being victimised.”

In addition to that rumours were spread

although she’s now married, the woman said that the experience still haunts her to this day.

The woman says she still has nightmares about her ordeal with her former boss.

“Until now, I have insomnia; I take pills to sleep because I had really loved my job and the experience was disturbing…”