Health Ministry to Sign MOU with GDF for Aircraft Use

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is hopeful that within another week or so it will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), to utilise their aircraft to facilitate the transport of drugs to hinterland regions.

Minister Volda Lawrence said, “One of the things [that will come out of] working with them is that we could use their aircraft for some of those far flung locations, to ensure that our people get their items directly.”

The Minister went on to say that when you talk about Guyana, unless you live in the country and went to certain places, you wouldn’t understand the challenges.

She also encouraged the Ministry of Communities to forge ahead and build bonds in the respective regions so that at least three months’ worth of medication can be delivered and stored, so that they can be timely in distributing items to the various health facilities.

The Minister added that that would in turn save the residents the hassle of coming to Georgetown and collecting part instead of the entire quantity because of space in the vehicle and so on.

The problems are many; sometimes the supplies don’t get where they are supposed to be on time; sometimes the lists do not include everything.

Dependency on the region for transportation to the city is another issue faced. When the vehicles are dispatched, they are not only coming for drugs, they have to visit other Ministries as well. By the time, they get to the bond limited space means that drugs will be left behind.

Minister Lawrence said, “What we are working on is [to use] in flights, so instead of sending the drugs to [maybe] Bartica, which is the centre [of Region Seven], for Upper Mazaruni and Middle Mazaruni, we will be chartering flights to drop off their [supplies] specifically.

“So if it goes to Kamarang, [it] will supply the surrounding areas. That’s how we’re going to work for Regions Seven, One [and] Eight. Sub-Region One, we are not going to send to Mahdia, we’re going to send directly to Kato and the distribution will be done.”