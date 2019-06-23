Duo died from smoke inhalation, shock in West Berbice accident

The two men that died during the horrific accident, which occurred Wednesday evening on the West Coast Berbice Public Road died from smoke inhalation and shock from burns that they suffered.

Those were the findings of a post mortem examination conducted on the bodies on Friday at Anthony’s Funeral home at Hopetown, West Coast Berbice.

Dhaniram Dhanraj called “Danny”22, of 359 Chester Village West Coast Berbice and Kelvin Aterly Ward , 25, called “Ajay” of Brittannia, died after the car PVV 7792 ran off the road and burst into flames after hitting a coconut tree on Naarstigheid Public Road West Coast Berbice.

Another passenger, Permanand Arjune, 16, of Chester Village, West Coast Berbice, was seriously injured. He is hospitalised in the New Amsterdam Hospital, suffering from first degree burns and other injuries about his body.

He reportedly underwent emergency surgery and his condition has been listed as critical but stable.

The car was being driven by Dhanraj a rice farmer. The others were his employees.

The men were reportedly returning home after some games of pools at a game shop at Bath, West Coast Berbice when the accident occurred. The vehicle was reportedly proceeding west along the southern side on the Naarstigheid Public Road at a fast rate of speed where the driver lost control. As a result the out of control car cross the road and ended up on the northern side where it slammed into a coconut tree.