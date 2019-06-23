Latest update June 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Duo died from smoke inhalation, shock in West Berbice accident

Jun 23, 2019 News 0

The two men that died during the horrific accident, which occurred Wednesday evening on the West Coast Berbice Public Road died from smoke inhalation and shock from burns that they suffered.

Dead Kelvin Aterly Ward

Those were the findings of a post mortem examination conducted on the bodies on Friday at Anthony’s Funeral home at Hopetown, West Coast Berbice.
Dhaniram Dhanraj called “Danny”22, of 359 Chester Village West Coast Berbice and Kelvin Aterly Ward , 25, called “Ajay” of Brittannia, died after the car PVV 7792 ran off the road and burst into flames after hitting a coconut tree on Naarstigheid Public Road West Coast Berbice.
Another passenger, Permanand Arjune, 16, of Chester Village, West Coast Berbice, was seriously injured. He is hospitalised in the New Amsterdam Hospital, suffering from first degree burns and other injuries about his body.
He reportedly underwent emergency surgery and his condition has been listed as critical but stable.
The car was being driven by Dhanraj a rice farmer. The others were his employees.
The men were reportedly returning home after some games of pools at a game shop at Bath, West Coast Berbice when the accident occurred. The vehicle was reportedly proceeding west along the southern side on the Naarstigheid Public Road at a fast rate of speed where the driver lost control. As a result the out of control car cross the road and ended up on the northern side where it slammed into a coconut tree.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Gold Cup Neil Danns scores double Golden Jaguars lose to Panama 4-2 Coach Johnson disappointed with performance

Concacaf Gold Cup Neil Danns scores double Golden Jaguars lose to...

Jun 23, 2019

Cleveland, Ohio: Thirty-six year-old Neil Danns scored Guyana’s first goal and a double at the Concacaf Gold Cup in Guyana’s debut appearance at the tournament in the 33rd and 90 +3 minute, both...
Read More
GFF-KFC National U-20 Independence Cup Dynamic FC and Botofago book semifinal spot

GFF-KFC National U-20 Independence Cup Dynamic FC...

Jun 23, 2019

GMR&SC Drag C/ship round 2 Team Mohamed’s White GT-R ready for today’s action

GMR&SC Drag C/ship round 2 Team Mohamed’s...

Jun 23, 2019

Mix Up claim Father’s Day dominoes title

Mix Up claim Father’s Day dominoes title

Jun 23, 2019

Friday GBTI Open Lewis/Daniel Lopes win Men’s doubles

Friday GBTI Open Lewis/Daniel Lopes win Men’s...

Jun 23, 2019

Dominoes Action set for Turning Point today

Dominoes Action set for Turning Point today

Jun 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • In its infinite wisdom

    Two Ministers of the government have made some very strange comments in relation to the Caribbean Court of Justice. While... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019