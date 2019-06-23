De PPP, KFC and PNC hate dem boys

Dem boys getting cuss up from some of the coalition idiots. Dem seh de Waterfalls paper turning towards the PPP side and away from the coalition.

Well let dem boys make it clear. Dis waterfalls paper fight fuh bring about a change, not an exchange. And dat is exactly what people seeing now happening in dis Guyana.

Under the PPP rule, when de paper use to expose skullduggery thiefing and skampishness, the PPP use to go around saying how dah one Glenn Lall gat all dem black people cussing out and cussing down the PPP govt.

Dat cause some of de PPP supporters to hate de Waterfalls paper and dem never use to buy the paper.

Now, the coalition in govt doing and saying exactly de same thing wha PPP use to seh. Dem saying how dat one Glenn Lall gat a set ah black people cussing up and down all because we exposing the exactly the same skullduggery, thiefing and scampishness dat going on now.

Dem boys hear some of dem stop buying de Waterfalls paper just like dem in de past. But dem boys want mek it clear, de paper is not or never was a paper dat belongs to the PPP, de KFC nor de PNC. Dis is a paper fuh all Guyana. It gon continue to expose the ills and de thiefing by all dem politicians.

Let dat resound in de minds of all dem who belong to de PPP, PNC and KFC.

Dem boys did not fight to bring about an exchange; dem fight to bring about a change, not a small change; but a big change.

And anything resembling skullduggery in dis land be prepared it will be on the front pages of de Waterfalls paper.

Dem boys seh, “How strange life can be, eh?”

Yesterday de PPP hate dem boys and the coalition did love dem. Today de coalition hate dem boys and de PPP smiling wid us from a distance.

Think about it folks. What a situation one can find demself when dem trying to bring about decency in a country.

Talk half and have sympathy fuh dem mofos

