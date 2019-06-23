Coss Cutters brings brand to Guyana in over $500M supermarket

As soon as the ribbon dropped after being cut to the new Coss Cutters supermarket, supporters, especially new customers, pushed their way through the doors and into the aisles of the building.

The Trinidadian-owned company brought its name to Guyana in the form of its renowned supermarket. The new superstore which stocks basically everything, is located along the Farm East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Speaking with the media on Friday, Chief Executive Officer, Anil Ally, stated that the whole initiative costs well over $500M.

“As you can see the equipment installed is state of the art. Everything here is new. I can say the cost is plenty. I average that we spent well over $500M. It is a significant investment.”

The CEO stated that this is the first major venture outside Trinidad. Although the business entity is also known for construction, hardware, etc, it decided to stick with what it knew coming into a foreign country.

“We did a lot of market research; we saw what was needed in the community and we moved forward. This is what we know best. We have been in the supermarket business for well over 31 years.”

In a choice of destination, Ally said that they have ties with Guyana by importing rice to Trinidad. He mentioned that they also took in account the growing economy of the country.

Ally said, “We have been looking to expand and Trinidad is very saturated in terms of how far we can expand our supermarket brand. We have been looking for other developing countries where we can get in and really make an impact.”

In a careful choice of the area the owner stated that they selected Farm, East Bank Demerara Public Road because they released it was developing at a very fast pace.

The supermarket is now the workplace to 65 permanent staff and this figure excludes a countless number of contracted workers.

The CEO hinted that in future as part of their short term plans, they intend to open two more supermarkets in Guyana.

“This supermarket plans to open two more stores within the next year. As we get more involved with local businesses and the people, we will create long term goals.”