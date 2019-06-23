Berbice River chain saw operator was murdered …Murder weapon other implements recovered

A post mortem examination performed on the body of Elvis Benedict, 40, a chainsaw operator of Sand Hill, Berbice River, showed that he died from shock and haemorrhage resulting from multiple injuries. The post mortem was conducted by Government Pathologist, Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan, at The New Amsterdam Hospital.

The man was reportedly killed between 17:00hrs on Tuesday 18th and 07:00hrs on Wednesday 19th at Sand Hills, Berbice River.

Benedict was reportedly last seen by a resident of the area around 17:00 hrs on Tuesday, fixing a tractor.

However about 07:00hrs, the following morning, he was found alive by a truck driver with multiple injuries about his body, lying at the side of the road, some two miles from where the alleged incident took place.

Benedict had subsequently told his brother, Eron Benedict, that he was injured by one Roy Glaston, a resident of the area. .

The badly injured man was picked up and taken by boat to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body had visible marks of violence including lacerations to the left lower back, the centre of the back, the left hand and the left upper jaw. There were also multiple scratches and bruises and abrasions about the body.

Gladston, 28, of the said village was subsequently arrested by the Deputy Toshao and brought to New Amsterdam and handed over to the police.

The man subsequently told police that two men had attacked him and it was the other man in trying to chop him had missed and chopped Benedict. The police subsequently ventured up the Berbice River where another man who was said to be with the deceased was arrested.

A cutlass and other implements said to be used during the incident were recovered.

Investigations are continuing and charges are likely soon.