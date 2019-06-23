Airport CEO submits statement to police in sexual assault probe – lawyer  Cops yet to contact other corroborating witnesses

Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, (CJIA), Ramesh Ghir, has provided police with a statement in relation to the sexual assault accusation brought against a senior airport employee.

Ghir’s Attorney, Andrew Pollard, confirmed that his client gave a statement to police on Friday evening.

Ghir had previously confirmed that the matter had come to the attention of the CJIA. However, when he was contacted by the police, for a statement, the Airport Chief was slow to cooperate with the investigators.

Last week, a female employee of a duty-free business operated by a concessionaire at the CJIA complained of a cover-up.

She claimed that she made a complaint that a very senior airport official forcefully kissed her twice and inappropriately touched her while she was in his office. The incident took place last year July.

The woman claimed that she complained to CJIA’s chief, Ghir, who promised to get to the bottom of the matter. When contacted by Kaieteur News recently, Ghir claimed that it had been investigated but the airport could not confirm that anything happened.

The woman had said that she never heard from the CJIA’s management about the matter again, until she decided to inquire about it, last week.

The alleged victim has since filed a report at the Timehri Police Station. Kaieteur News has learnt that at least two other corroborating witnesses in the matter are yet to be contacted by the police investigators.

The window for an official complaint to the police remains very much open now.

According to the airport, the official has proceeded on leave to make way for an ongoing probe of a complaint of sexual misconduct made by an employee of an airport concessionaire.

The airport said that its management also withdrew the airport security credentials of the woman who made the complaint.