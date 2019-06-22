Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Youth charged for robbing 64yr old woman

A 24-year-old man of Lot 56 William Street, Campbellville, Georgetown was yesterday granted bail after he allegedly stole a bicycle and robbed an elderly woman.

Charged, is Akeem Cort who appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The first charge stated that on June 19, last, at William Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, he stole one bicycle valued at $15,000, the property of Jamal Cummings.
It was alleged that on the same date at Kitty, Georgetown, he robbed Joan Daly of one handbag, an umbrella and $600 cash.
According to police prosecutor, Sanj Singh, the woman is 64 years old. He stated that on the day in question the defendant allegedly came from behind Daly on a bicycle.
Cort then reportedly snatched the woman’s bag and pushed her to the ground. The victim raised an alarm and public-spirited persons rushed to render assistance to her. The defendant was caught red-handed with the articles mentioned in the charge.
The defendant was later handed over to the police where the present charges were instituted against him.
The court was also informed that Cort stole another bicycle for the commission of these acts. With no objections raised by the prosecutor for bail to be granted, the magistrate granted same in the sum of $15,000 for the simple larceny charge and $50,000 for the robbery with violence.
The condition of the bail is that he should report to the Kitty Police Station every Monday pending the outcome of the matter. The matter was then adjourned to July 26, 2019.

