Youth charged for robbing 64yr old woman

Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A 24-year-old man of Lot 56 William Street, Campbellville, Georgetown was yesterday granted bail after he allegedly stole a bicycle and robbed an elderly woman.
Charged, is Akeem Cort who appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The first charge stated that on June 19, last, at William Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, he stole one bicycle valued at $15,000, the property of Jamal Cummings.
It was alleged that on the same date at Kitty, Georgetown, he robbed Joan Daly of one handbag, an umbrella and $600 cash.
According to police prosecutor, Sanj Singh, the woman is 64 years old. He stated that on the day in question the defendant allegedly came from behind Daly on a bicycle.
Cort then reportedly snatched the woman’s bag and pushed her to the ground. The victim raised an alarm and public-spirited persons rushed to render assistance to her. The defendant was caught red-handed with the articles mentioned in the charge.
The defendant was later handed over to the police where the present charges were instituted against him.
The court was also informed that Cort stole another bicycle for the commission of these acts. With no objections raised by the prosecutor for bail to be granted, the magistrate granted same in the sum of $15,000 for the simple larceny charge and $50,000 for the robbery with violence.
The condition of the bail is that he should report to the Kitty Police Station every Monday pending the outcome of the matter. The matter was then adjourned to July 26, 2019.
Jun 22, 2019The second annual ExxonMobil under-14 schools’ football tournament will resume today at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with initial play in the girls’ division, while the second round of...
Jun 22, 2019
Jun 22, 2019
Jun 22, 2019
Jun 22, 2019
Jun 22, 2019
Last Thursday, I took my wife to dinner at the Hard Rock Café which is part of the Movie Towne complex. Movie Towne is... more
Liberal democracy is an extraterrestrial concept in Guyana. It is an unknown quantity which exists in an outer realm. Locals... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Make no mistake about it, the election of St Vincent and the Grenadines – one of the world’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]