Use of brother’s birth certificate lands man in jail

A father of one yesterday appeared in a City Court to answer to a charge of making a false declaration for the purpose of securing a new passport.

Forty-eight-year-old Michael Sookraj, of Lot 6 Public Road, Friendship, East Bank Demerara, (EBD) appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty.

The charge stated that on Thursday, at Central Immigration and Passport Office, Georgetown, for the purpose of procuring a new passport, he made a false declaration by signing a statement claiming to be Lloyd Sookraj, knowing this to be false.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. He also offered an explanation for his action.

In the defendant’s explanation, he told the court that he has a three-year-old son whose mother has died and that he wanted to go back to Curacao to see his child.

Police prosecutor, Seon Blackman, said that Sookraj is a Guyanese National who has been living in Curacao for the last three years. He, was however, deported for overstaying, the prosecutor added.

He returned to Guyana on June 6, 2019, and on June 20, 2019 he went to the Central Immigration and Passport Office where he attempted to apply for a Guyana passport.

He was detained after it was revealed that he was using his brother’s birth certificate to acquire the travel document.

The defendant was then excorted to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, where he admitted to the offence.

After listening to the facts of the charge and the defendant’s explanation, Principal Magistrate McGusty sentenced the defendant to three months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of $25,000.