Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

REO repossesses vehicle assigned to Region Two chairman

Jun 22, 2019 News 0

The Region Two Executive Officer (REO), Denis Jaikaran Snr, on Tuesday afternoon retrieved a vehicle that had been assigned to the Regional Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt.

The vehicle that was retrieved.

According to a Facebook post from the region, Jaikaran was executing his daily duties as the sole custodian of Government property of the Pomeroon-Supenaam region.
The vehicle was, at the time of the retrieval, parked under a shed in Good Hope, Essequibo Coast.
“This action was deemed necessary after reports would have surfaced of the vehicle assigned to the Regional Chairman, Mr Devanand Ramdatt, was seen parked under a shed in the Good Hope area. Also reports that it was being driven by PPP/C Regional Councillor Mr Arnold Adams.
“Photos also surfaced of the vehicle at a popular recreational location on Father’s Day Sunday while the Regional Chairman was out of the region,” the post said
The region said that the REO used his good judgment where “trust is concerned”.
He was accompanied by the Regional Security Officer and Mechanical Supervisor.
The Toyota Fortuner bore the plates PKK 8064.
“Mr Jaikaran Snr wishes to make it clear that he has started a campaign to retrieve all state assets that were placed or abandoned previously. This gives notice to the public who observe the misuse of government property should make a report to the Regional Administration.”

 

More in this category

Sports

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ Football competition Girls gear up today at Education ground

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ Football competition Girls gear up today...

Jun 22, 2019

The second annual ExxonMobil under-14 schools’ football tournament will resume today at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with initial play in the girls’ division, while the second round of...
Read More
GBTI Open Fraser gets past Campbell in Women’s Singles Lewis beat Lopes in Men’s Singles

GBTI Open Fraser gets past Campbell in Women’s...

Jun 22, 2019

Sergeant century propels Farm to 115-run win over Success Youths

Sergeant century propels Farm to 115-run win over...

Jun 22, 2019

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams host 3rd Annual Walter Nero Memorial Fathers Day Programme – Eon Wiggins named 2019 Father of the Year

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams host 3rd Annual Walter...

Jun 22, 2019

Republic Bank (Guy) Ltd renews sponsorship of RHTYSC Cricket Teams Supports August Holiday Camp

Republic Bank (Guy) Ltd renews sponsorship of...

Jun 22, 2019

Golden Jaguars hold training sessions in Ohio ahead of Panama clash

Golden Jaguars hold training sessions in Ohio...

Jun 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019