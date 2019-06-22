REO repossesses vehicle assigned to Region Two chairman

The Region Two Executive Officer (REO), Denis Jaikaran Snr, on Tuesday afternoon retrieved a vehicle that had been assigned to the Regional Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt.

According to a Facebook post from the region, Jaikaran was executing his daily duties as the sole custodian of Government property of the Pomeroon-Supenaam region.

The vehicle was, at the time of the retrieval, parked under a shed in Good Hope, Essequibo Coast.

“This action was deemed necessary after reports would have surfaced of the vehicle assigned to the Regional Chairman, Mr Devanand Ramdatt, was seen parked under a shed in the Good Hope area. Also reports that it was being driven by PPP/C Regional Councillor Mr Arnold Adams.

“Photos also surfaced of the vehicle at a popular recreational location on Father’s Day Sunday while the Regional Chairman was out of the region,” the post said

The region said that the REO used his good judgment where “trust is concerned”.

He was accompanied by the Regional Security Officer and Mechanical Supervisor.

The Toyota Fortuner bore the plates PKK 8064.

“Mr Jaikaran Snr wishes to make it clear that he has started a campaign to retrieve all state assets that were placed or abandoned previously. This gives notice to the public who observe the misuse of government property should make a report to the Regional Administration.”