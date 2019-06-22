Police confirms OPR investigating allegations against Berbice cops

The Guyana Police Force has finally broken its silence about an investigation into the allegations made against several ranks in B’ Division and a senior officer.

In a statement issued by the police Public Relations department, Jairam Ramlakhan, said that “the Guyana Police Force noted recently, articles in the print and electronic media of alleged corruption by members of the Force with particular reference to ranks from its Berbice Division, claiming that no action is being taken by the Force’s administration.

“The Guyana Police Force wishes to state that contrary to what is being reported, this matter is currently being investigated by its internal investigative organ,the Office of Professional Responsibility”.

Kaieteur News yesterday, reported that the OPR is currently investigating and that statements were taken from several ranks in relation to the allegations made.

The force, however, has not confirmed whether the senior officer mentioned in previous articles as being involved in corrupt acts is being investigated.

The senior officer has been accused of meddling in cases involving his close associates. He reportedly has ranks at several stations in Berbice collecting packages (money) from questionable characters and sent to him.

Ranks who first came forward to reveal what has been taking place within the GPF had stated that the senior officer would collect the packages so that his questionable associates can roam scot free when they commit wrongdoings.

The senior cop, a member of the hierarchy of the force, had also given instructions to ranks on West Coast Berbice to have a businessman (a close friend) released and have his firearm returned to him the very night he was arrested for unlawfully discharging rounds and threatening persons.

Recently, the senior cop was busy trying to track down the police officers who spoke out to the media. He has since wrongfully reverted and transferred two detective constables after he summoned them to his office and accused them of speaking to this newspaper.

The names of four other ranks were called as being part of a network with criminals who wreaked havoc in the Ancient County. The phone numbers of the very ranks were found in the cellular phone contact list and call logs of the now dead bandit Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Shivgobin, who was killed in Black Bush Polder recently.

A Lance Corporal who was only moved to the Central Police Station and not reverted or had his firearm taken was one of the ranks whose number was found in the phone.

He was also the first rank to arrive at the Black Bush Polder location before the men were shot and killed, a police source had said. A detective constable and a corporal stationed at Whim were also mentioned as the two other ranks whose numbers were found in the phone.