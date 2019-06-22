Media schooled on domestic, sexual abuse reporting

By Feona Morrison

Media representatives were yesterday schooled on how to provide proper reporting on sexual offences and domestic violence by members of the judiciary including Chief Justice Roxane George, and University of Guyana (UG) Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin.

At a seminar organized by UNICEF and other stakeholders at Parc Rayne, Georgetown, journalists from several media houses were taken through key legislations in this regard.

In her address, Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire said that there should be fair and accurate reporting when it comes to matters of domestic violence and sexual offences.

Justice George described matters of these natures as “deeply personal” since they have traumatic consequences not only for the victims, but their families, especially children. She said that the world has moved into a technological era where everything is now available online.

She said that she has been told and verily believes that these stories that are there forever can lead to long term trauma for persons as they can be easily retrieved and rehashed not only by journalists, but by other persons, for positive or negative reasons. Justice George hailed responsible reporting, noting that it brings public awareness about these social issues.

She said, “It (the reporting) gives courage to victims to report and seek assistance without the fair of sensational reporting. As for many of them, apart from the many challenges faced in reporting or walking away there is the fear of public embarrassment. In this regard we may have to seek amendments in the law to provide for in-camera hearings for criminal cases that are domestic violence related like the provisions in place for sexual offences cases.”

Justice George urged that reporting on these types of matters should be centered on accountability, accuracy, dignity, equality and sensitivity to different cultures and religions, as in the case of the United Kingdom, where guidelines for reporting on sexual offences is in place.

Against this backdrop, she advocated for the Guyana Press Association (GPA) to work along with stakeholders for the implementation of a similar guideline in Guyana.

High Court Judge Jo-Ann Barlow and Principle Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus gave presentations on the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Acts, respectively. Justice Barlow who has presided over several sexual offences cases said that persons still do not understand some of the provisions in the Sexual Offences Act.

For instance, Justice Barlow pointed out that persons are still adamant that rape only involves a man placing his penis into a woman’s vagina without her consent, or placing his penis into the vagina of an underage girl.

According to her, several amendments were made to the Act, which now specifies that rape includes not only the placing of a penis into a vagina, but the anus. She went further to explain that rape now includes the placing finger (s), or any object into the vagina or anus of a male or female.

Among other things, the Judge further explained that rape includes a man forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus during a PowerPoint presentation, related that protection is available for domestic violence victims thorough the court system. She disclosed that these include, but are not limited to Protection Orders.

The Magistrate said that the court can order counselling on domestic violence matters and criminal matters, arising from domestic violence cases.

The Principal Magistrate lauded the work of Probation Officers who she said play a vital role when these types of matters end up in the court system.

The media was encouraged to work closely with the police, the judiciary and non-governmental organizations to expose violence in society through responsible reporting. It was noted that the media is the mouthpiece for the citizens and should strive to protect the rights of victims of domestic violence and sexual offences.

During an interaction discussion, members of the media engaged the panel by asking various questions, one of them being how the media can access information on court cases. The Chief Justice assured that the judiciary is committed to working with the media.

She agreed with Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus that it might not be best for Judges and Magistrates to constantly interface with the media so as to avoid complication in court cases.

Justice George, however, said that the judiciary now has a Communications and Protocol Officer who will be more than willing to entertain questions and queries from the media. Professor Mohamed-Martin, in closing remarks, urged journalist to avoid publishing graphic photos on the front pages of newspapers and on social media whether it is off a gruesome killing or accident.

She said that when approaching stories one must ask oneself, “If it were your family member how would you like this to be represented?

“Would you like to be on the front page (of the newspapers) or on social media like this, in your worst possible way?”

The University professor was making reference to pictures and videos posted or published showing a person’s severed body parts, for instance in the case of a vehicular accident or murder.

She also said that consideration must always be given to the victim’s family who are most times still in shock, and for them to see their loved one displayed in such a manner in the media, will add more suffering.

Professor Mohamed-Martin added that in most instances journalists are first responders on crime scenes and should take care of themselves psychologically.

According to her, while it is important for journalists to recognize their role in bringing information to the public, it is even more important for them to adapt a proper self-care plan. She explained that the very work that sustain journalists, can sometimes blind them as to its true impact on their health.

In this regard, she encouraged journalists reporting on these types of cases to seek therapy or have conversations with close friends or someone who they feel comfortable interacting with.

According to her, a senior crime journalist has chronicled about how he still gets flashbacks from the countless murder scenes he has visited.

UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname Sylvie Fouet also gave brief remarks at the seminar which saw participation from UG and work study students. All in all, yesterday’s event was hailed a success.