Mason now in jail after night out with stranger

By Trishan Craig

Akeem Bennett as he had first told the court two months ago, yesterday returned to court and related another ‘fairytale story’ in relation to his night out with a stranger, who he robbed.

According to the defendant, he lied on his first appearance before the court. “The name I give the police is not my name. My name is Morvin Akeem Mikoo. I also don’t live at the address I gave. I do live in Soesdyke but not the lot number I gave.”

The defendant first appeared in April of this year before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 after relating a sad tale to her.

However, the next week when the matter was called, Mikoo was still in the custody of the police as he was unable to post his bail. The victim later paid the defendant’s bail for him.

The allegation is that the 22-year-old mason, on April 14, 2019 at Seawall Road, Georgetown, stole one Samsung S8 valued at $85,000 property of Travis Rampaul.

Moreover, yesterday the defendant was brought to court on an arrest warrant after he failed to return to court since his bail was paid.

Mikoo told the court that his reason for not returning was because he was afraid. “Your worship after the man told me to pay for the phone and he will drop the matter, I did not return because I was afraid since I did not have money.”

Mikoo then told the court that he was sentenced to nine months in prison on a simple larceny charge and was only released a short while before the recent incident.

He opted to change his plea after his revelations. Magistrate McLennan before handing down her sentence stated that, “Instead of not returning, you should have come to me and I would have found a job for you or sentence you to community service.” Morvin Mikoo was then sent back to prison on a six months sentence.

Based on Mikoo’s account of the incident, he was at a Chinese restaurant ‘liming’ when Rampaul, whom he said was a stranger to him, pulled up in a car and offered him a drink. “After he buy the water for me, he told me let’s go to town and get two girls.”

Mikoo related that they went to Georgetown and picked up two girls from a bar then headed to the seawall. It was there that Rampaul reportedly handed over all his money, his phone and a gold chain.

He alleged that Rampaul then asked him to collect a pack of cigarettes from the car. However, when he went to the car, there were no cigarettes. He said Rampaul then sent him to purchase a pack of cigarettes.

The accused had told the court that he was robbed however, he just did not return with the phone.

Mikoo then headed to a friend. That same night he was arrested by police ranks on patrol with the victim in their vehicle.

However, Rampaul related a different story to the court as he mentioned that he did pick up Mikoo. “I stopped at the shop to buy something, but then I saw him [Mikoo] and he looked hungry to me, so I offered him the drink and asked if he wanted to lime with me.”

The victim further indicated every other information is correct as Mikoo stated; however, the defendant was the one who asked for the cigarettes.

“After I found that he and my phone were missing, I borrowed someone’s cell to track my phone. It showed that the person was going up the East Bank of Demerara with it, and that is how I found Mikoo.” Rampaul stated.