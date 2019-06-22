Guyana may collaborate with other CARICOM countries on drugs procurement–Volda Lawrence

Guyana has a small population and therefore its orders for pharmaceuticals will most likely be what the country needs.

However the country has been facing some issues with regards to getting its orders sent out in time due to its population size.

Minister Volda Lawrence commenting on the issue, said, “One of the things that our suppliers face is that the quantities that we order are very small. So a manufacturer wouldn’t put that quantity on a belt for us, to send it out right away.

“So what will happen is when the manufacturer is [producing] for another [country] buying a big set they throw in our little one. Small countries like us we are at a disadvantage.”

Minister Lawrence went on to say that she hopes that some time in the future, that just as what is happening in the OAS [Organisation of American States] and what is happening in Central America where the countries have come together and they purchase in [bulk] CARICOM could do the same.

She is hoping that CARICOM will take this practice into consideration and that they will come to an agreement to allow countries under its umbrella to do the same.

This practice will decrease the cost of medication, and it will significantly increase availability, as a larger amount bought directly from the manufacturer has these perks attached to it.

Minister Lawrence extended the invitation to the public that if there is a case that they go to a health care facility and the drug needed isn’t available that they should feel free to call her office.

This was said in the wake of another issue where normally doctors, who studied in Russia, China and Cuba, would be looking for medication they are accustomed to, so often times when they prescribe that and it’s not available they wouldn’t resort to substitutes that do the same job.

The solution in mind is to list the essential medicines, so that it will be the same across the board and all substitutes will be included. Doctors will have access to this on their system so that if what they would normally turn to isn’t available substitutions could be made.

The minister said, “As we move to digitalize our various medical facilities, it means then that before the doctor writes a prescription he or she will be able to pull [up] on their screen, in the office, the stock in hand.

“He or she will be able to [know what’s available], because there is always a first, second and third line option for you to go to. [However] the problem we have is that the information is not readily in front of the doctor.”