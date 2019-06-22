Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

GBTI Open Fraser gets past Campbell in Women’s Singles Lewis beat Lopes in Men’s Singles

Jun 22, 2019 Sports 0

After Gavin Lewis beat defending champion and multiple times winner Anthony Downes in the Men’s Singles in what ha

Gavin Lewis is the favourite for tomorrow’s Men’s Singles final.

s to be the match of the tournament he moved a step closer to the Singles title when he beat Vadeannand Resaul 6-0, 6-2, when action in the tenth annual GBTI Open Tennis tournament continued at the GBTI Courts on Thursday night.
In the Woman’s Singles, Kalyca Fraser beat Number one seed Cristy Campbell 6-3, 6-1, while Leyland Leacock got the better of the experienced Andre Lopes 6-2, 6-3.
In the lone Mixed doubles scheduled for Thursday Night, Dorothy Kalekyezi/ Christine Daly got a walkover from Kevin Matai/ Tanya Chroust.
The action was scheduled to resume last night before the Mixed Doubles Final is scheduled for today with the Men’s finals will be played tomorrow when the tournament concludes. (Sean Devers)

New 2019