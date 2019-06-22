GBTI Open Fraser gets past Campbell in Women’s Singles Lewis beat Lopes in Men’s Singles

Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
After Gavin Lewis beat defending champion and multiple times winner Anthony Downes in the Men’s Singles in what ha
s to be the match of the tournament he moved a step closer to the Singles title when he beat Vadeannand Resaul 6-0, 6-2, when action in the tenth annual GBTI Open Tennis tournament continued at the GBTI Courts on Thursday night.
In the Woman’s Singles, Kalyca Fraser beat Number one seed Cristy Campbell 6-3, 6-1, while Leyland Leacock got the better of the experienced Andre Lopes 6-2, 6-3.
In the lone Mixed doubles scheduled for Thursday Night, Dorothy Kalekyezi/ Christine Daly got a walkover from Kevin Matai/ Tanya Chroust.
The action was scheduled to resume last night before the Mixed Doubles Final is scheduled for today with the Men’s finals will be played tomorrow when the tournament concludes. (Sean Devers)
Jun 22, 2019The second annual ExxonMobil under-14 schools’ football tournament will resume today at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with initial play in the girls’ division, while the second round of...
Jun 22, 2019
Jun 22, 2019
Jun 22, 2019
Jun 22, 2019
Jun 22, 2019
Last Thursday, I took my wife to dinner at the Hard Rock Café which is part of the Movie Towne complex. Movie Towne is... more
Liberal democracy is an extraterrestrial concept in Guyana. It is an unknown quantity which exists in an outer realm. Locals... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Make no mistake about it, the election of St Vincent and the Grenadines – one of the world’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]