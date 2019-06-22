Food poisoning in Wakapau… Gov’t to stand funeral expenses

Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

The Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs and the Regional Democratic Council of Wakapau, Pomeroon River, Region Two, have teamed up to assist with the funeral expenses of Selena Thomas and her father-in-law, Edward Richards.

Minister Allicock, REO Denis Jaikaran with Wakapau Toshao, Howard Cornelius

They died as a result of suspected food contamination this past week.
On Thursday, Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Regional Officer, Denis Jaikaran; and Assistant Regional Executive Officer, Yvette Hastings paid a visit to the community of Wakapau to assure the residents that the their two deceased villagers will have a proper burial.
It is alleged that on June 10, last, Selena Thomas, Edward Richards and five other family members consumed cassava bread and pepper-pot which was alleged to have caused the poisoning.
The entire family was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Thomas died at the GPHC on June 17, followed by Richards on June 20, last, after their conditions deteriorated. A post-mortem examination was performed on Thomas but was it inconclusive, but samples were sent overseas for further testing.
Toshao of the village, Howard Cornelius, has called on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to conduct a full investigation into the deaths of the two persons.

