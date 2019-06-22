Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

First Lady in Singapore for ceremonial launch of oil production vessel

Jun 22, 2019

First Lady Sandra Granger is in Singapore for the ceremonial launch of the Liza Destiny, the first Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to be used in the first phase of oil production in Guyana.
The ceremony is usually held before a vessel sets sail. The First Lady was chosen to be the chief guest to give the solemn blessing for the ship’s safe voyage to Guyana and its operations here.
The vessel is expected to arrive in Guyana in September.

