First Lady in Singapore for ceremonial launch of oil production vessel

Firs t Lady Sandra Granger is in Singapore for the ceremonial launch of the Liza Destiny, the first Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to be used in the first phase of oil production in Guyana.

The ceremony is usually held before a vessel sets sail. The First Lady was chosen to be the chief guest to give the solemn blessing for the ship’s safe voyage to Guyana and its operations here.

The vessel is expected to arrive in Guyana in September.