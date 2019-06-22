ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ Football competition Girls gear up today at Education ground

Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The second annual ExxonMobil under-14 schools’ football tournament will resume today at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with initial play in the girls’ division, while the second round of play in the boys’ division will blow off after.
A total of four girls’ matches are scheduled, beginning at 10:00hrs. The first clashes for the young women will see Cummings Lodge matching skills with Tucville, while Lodge Secondary will play New Campbellville concurrently.
East Ruimveldt’s girls are scheduled to be pitted against Charlestown at 11:00hrs, while the other concurrent game will feature St. Stanislaus College and St. Mary’s High School.
The boys’ will get going from midday with the first two matches being contested between Dolphin Secondary and St. Stanislaus College, while the other game will be played between Carmel Secondary and Marian Academy.
The full fixtures for the boys’ matches can be viewed below.
Time Teams Match#
12:00 hrs Dolphin Secondary v/s St Stanislaus College 13
12:00 hrs Carmel Secondary School v/s Marian Academy 14
12:50 hrs President College v/s Uitvlugt Secondary 15
12:50 hrs Brickdam Secondary v/s Golden Grove 16
13:40 hrs Bishop High School v/s Charlestown Secondary 17
13:40 hrs St Mary v/s North Ruimveldt 18
14:30 hrs Plaisance orphanage v/s Annandale Secondary 19
14:30 hrs Christ Church v/s Ann’s Grove 20
15:20 hrs New Campbellville v/s Lodge Secondary 21
15:20 hrs Kingstown v/s East Ruimveldt 22
16:10 hrs Tutorial v/s St John’s 23
16:10 hrs Queenstown Secondary v/s Tucville 24
A new champion will be crowned in the boys’ division in 2019 since 2018 Champions, Chase Academic Foundation, are not competing in this competition.
There will be awards to the first, second and third place finishers in both divisions which will see the teams choosing a school project of their choice to be completed.
