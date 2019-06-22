Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ Football competition Girls gear up today at Education ground

Jun 22, 2019 Sports 0

The second annual ExxonMobil under-14 schools’ football tournament will resume today at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with initial play in the girls’ division, while the second round of play in the boys’ division will blow off after.

Play between Dolphin Secondary (defence) versus Tucville last Saturday at the MOE ground.

A total of four girls’ matches are scheduled, beginning at 10:00hrs. The first clashes for the young women will see Cummings Lodge matching skills with Tucville, while Lodge Secondary will play New Campbellville concurrently.
East Ruimveldt’s girls are scheduled to be pitted against Charlestown at 11:00hrs, while the other concurrent game will feature St. Stanislaus College and St. Mary’s High School.
The boys’ will get going from midday with the first two matches being contested between Dolphin Secondary and St. Stanislaus College, while the other game will be played between Carmel Secondary and Marian Academy.
The full fixtures for the boys’ matches can be viewed below.
Time Teams Match#
12:00 hrs Dolphin Secondary v/s St Stanislaus College 13
12:00 hrs Carmel Secondary School v/s Marian Academy 14
12:50 hrs President College v/s Uitvlugt Secondary 15
12:50 hrs Brickdam Secondary v/s Golden Grove 16
13:40 hrs Bishop High School v/s Charlestown Secondary 17
13:40 hrs St Mary v/s North Ruimveldt 18
14:30 hrs Plaisance orphanage v/s Annandale Secondary 19
14:30 hrs Christ Church v/s Ann’s Grove 20
15:20 hrs New Campbellville v/s Lodge Secondary 21
15:20 hrs Kingstown v/s East Ruimveldt 22
16:10 hrs Tutorial v/s St John’s 23
16:10 hrs Queenstown Secondary v/s Tucville 24
A new champion will be crowned in the boys’ division in 2019 since 2018 Champions, Chase Academic Foundation, are not competing in this competition.
There will be awards to the first, second and third place finishers in both divisions which will see the teams choosing a school project of their choice to be completed.

More in this category

Sports

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ Football competition Girls gear up today at Education ground

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ Football competition Girls gear up today...

Jun 22, 2019

The second annual ExxonMobil under-14 schools’ football tournament will resume today at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with initial play in the girls’ division, while the second round of...
Read More
GBTI Open Fraser gets past Campbell in Women’s Singles Lewis beat Lopes in Men’s Singles

GBTI Open Fraser gets past Campbell in Women’s...

Jun 22, 2019

Sergeant century propels Farm to 115-run win over Success Youths

Sergeant century propels Farm to 115-run win over...

Jun 22, 2019

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams host 3rd Annual Walter Nero Memorial Fathers Day Programme – Eon Wiggins named 2019 Father of the Year

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams host 3rd Annual Walter...

Jun 22, 2019

Republic Bank (Guy) Ltd renews sponsorship of RHTYSC Cricket Teams Supports August Holiday Camp

Republic Bank (Guy) Ltd renews sponsorship of...

Jun 22, 2019

Golden Jaguars hold training sessions in Ohio ahead of Panama clash

Golden Jaguars hold training sessions in Ohio...

Jun 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019