De stupidness must done

People like play games and these days de politicians playing games. De odda day Gail write to de police commissioner to claim how Jordan de Finance Man talk things wha she ain’t like.

Then she complain bout Moses because he seh he gun put on he clothes. Why such a woman got to complain because a man seh he going and put on he clothes?

That is only part of de stupidness that going on. Some policemen in Berbice now frighten. In fact, dem hoping that some crime get report suh dem can run out de station. De supervisors listening to see who is de one that talk bout corruption.

After all, when people squeal dem cutting up de runnings. Dem boys know some police corporal who got three minibus and four cars. Some of dem got three or four house that dem renting out. Which one of dem gun sit down and allow people to cut up that running?

Of course runnings is de order of de day. Statia seize some Land Cruisers that cross over from Brazil and was wukking in Guyana. He call de man a repeat offender but Jagdeo get vex. De vehicles get seize since last year Jagdeo seh de vehicles get seize last month.

Dem boys know that certain people like drive Government vehicle. Only de odda day de Georgetown Mayor vehicle kill a man. De Mayor deh in he office but de vehicle been on de road. If was an ordinary man de police woulda walk straight in de office and lock him up just like how dem should arrest and lock up de driver.

Jagdeo strong man pun de Essequibo Coast tek de Reginald Chairman vehicle and drive all round de coast. Is not that de Regional Chairman driver was using de vehicle and giving de man a drop. De man just pick up de keys like if is children property.

De REO get vex and tek over de vehicle. He seh from now de Regional Chairman got to walk or tek taxi because he can’t care Government property,

Talk half and watch how people stopping stupidness