Claims and objections are enough to cleanse list – Ram

General and Regional Elections should happen soon. House-to-House Registration is unnecessary. Claims and Objections are enough to cleanse list.

That is the assertion of Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram.

He was addressing a gathering at the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre yesterday, during a forum called to discuss the implications of the rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the No Confidence Cases. The panel was chaired by former Minister of Home Affairs, Clement Rohee. Also on the panel were Attorneys-at-Law Anil Nandlall and Kamal Ramcharran.

He addressed several contentions raised by the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for

Change (APNU+AFC) coalition as reasons why it is advocating for House to House Registration.

Ram responded to President David Granger’s claim that there are 200,000 incorrect entries on the Official List of Electors.

“There is no scientific test or informal survey. So, where did this number come from?” Ram asked.

He said that though the President didn’t use the term ‘phantom voters’, it’s likely that that’s what he meant. The claim that phantom voters could lead to fraudulent elections is one that has been in the public for a very long time.

Even then, he said that GECOM has already put measures in place to prevent fraudulent elections.

Ram said that the President’s claim has never been established.

During a demonstration yesterday of coalition supporters in advocacy for House to House Registration, the loudest chant of the demonstrators was that young people must not be disenfranchised. It has been contended by Government that if elections are held without House to House registration, thousands of young people will not have a chance to vote.

Ram said that it is untrue that young people would be disenfranchised, since the continuous registration process has been employed by GECOM as late as 2018, registering persons of ages 14+.

Even for the loose ends, Ram said the law provides for a robust claims and objections period.

“If [young people] were only to read the National Registration Act, they would realize that there is a process in the law to eliminate all those dangers to the extent that they do exist.”

He said there is nothing in law that absolutely requires House to House Registration, and is of the opinion that it is a delaying tactic.

As for the CCJ’s ruling that the GECOM Chair’s appointment is flawed and unconstitutional, Ram said that the “only decent thing for [ret’d Justice] James Patterson to do is clear his desk” and leave the post.

He is adamant that Government must commit to having elections held as soon as practically possible, with respect for the Constitution.

Ram urged that all of the people of Guyana must defend the country and the Constitution, regardless of political persuasion.